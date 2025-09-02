The Gheorghe Șincai County Library in Oradea has undergone a remarkable transformation, now standing as the most modern library in Romania and one of the most technologically advanced in Europe. Following an extensive modernization project, the institution has been reimagined to meet the needs of the digital age while preserving its cultural mission.

What makes this initiative even more groundbreaking is that the Oradea library will become the first county library in Romania to integrate both a bookstore and a literary café, creating a new cultural and social hub for the community.

A Seamless Digital Experience

From the entrance, visitors are greeted with innovative facilities: easy-box style lockers for book pick-up and return at any hour, and RFID scanners that allow exits only with properly borrowed books. Every loanable volume is fitted with high-frequency chips (13.56 MHz), the same technology used in cultural institutions worldwide.

The library also offers Liberty Link, a mobile app that connects readers directly to the catalog. Users can search by author, title, or field, reserve books, locate volumes on shelves, and even record loans simply by tapping their phone. Books can then be picked up or returned via the smart lockers, day or night.

Open Space, Light, and Culture

Beyond the entrance lies a bright three-story atrium with floor-to-ceiling windows. The ground floor hosts an amphitheater, a children’s ludoteca with playful furniture and books for early readers, and spaces available to kindergartens for events and performances.

Also on the ground floor is a Humanitas bookstore with a café and two outdoor terraces, where visitors can enjoy coffee, snacks, or even smoke while reading. A glass elevator and a grand staircase connect the upper levels, with walls lined entirely with books in an open-space layout unique among Romanian libraries.

A Platform for Creativity and Ideas

The library has been equipped with a podcast studio, designed to host interviews with authors and cultural figures. Thanks to its partnership with Humanitas, a nationally acclaimed author will visit Oradea each month, while once a year the library will welcome an international cultural personality. The studio will also be available for rent to individuals and organizations.

For those with a creative or technical streak, the library houses a maker space with digital sewing and embroidery machines, as well as three 3D printers – two funded through Romania’s PNRR program and county funds, and one supported by a grant from National Geographic.

Speed, Efficiency, and Accessibility

The institution now has self-service scanners where visitors can digitize entire books or passages into PDF, text, or OCR files, storing them directly on USB drives. Two mobile scanners also allow staff to inventory up to 30,000 books in a single day – a staggering improvement compared to the traditional manual process that could take up to three years.

A Major Investment in Culture

The modernization project, valued at 26.4 million lei, was co-financed by the Bihor County Council, which contributed 12.72 million lei, with the remainder funded through Romania’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), ebihoreanul.ro reports.

With its mix of tradition and innovation, the Gheorghe Șincai County Library has not only redefined what a library can be in the 21st century but has also positioned Oradea as a leading cultural and technological hub in Europe.