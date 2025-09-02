With the increasing popularity of remote working, more and more people are looking to take advantage of their flexible circumstances by travelling more or moving somewhere new.

With that in mind, universal marketplace service, A4ord.de created an index of the best cities for expats to live in across the world according to relevant criteria, such as broadband and mobile speed, cost of living, rent, and other expenses, proximity to co-working spaces and accessibility to remote working visas.

Each city was scored on each factor and an appropriate weighting was applied to create a total index score out of 100. Surprisingly, the ranking also includes a city from Romania, namely its capital, Bucharest, dubbed as “an artistic hub”.

Coming out on top was Hoi An, Vietnam, with a score of 73.94 out of 100. A hidden gem on Vietnam’s coast, Hoi An ranked 3rd for cost of living with a score of 85.48 out of 100, and joint 34th for visa accessibility with 77.78 out of 100. As a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the ancient city is home to well-preserved old buildings, colorful lanterns and winding streets that create a magical atmosphere. Hoi An’s quaint historic charm will appeal to expats wanting to start afresh in a unique corner of the world.

In second place was Delhi, India, with 73.77. India’s capital placed 1st for cost of living with 89.03 out of 100, and joint 34th for visa accessibility with 77.78. Delhi is a dynamic melting pot of culture that has something for everyone – from its vast historic attractions, such as the majestic Red Fort, to markets offering local artisan products and diverse food from all over India.

Ranking third was Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with 72.02 out of 100. Malaysia’s capital city ranked joint 19th for visa accessibility with 83.33 and 21st or cost of living with 76.06. Known for its instantly recognizable skyline and the iconic Petronas Twin Towers, Kuala Lumpur will appeal to expats seeking a friendly and invigorating atmosphere that features traditional monuments and an impressive shopping scene.

Da Nang, Vietnam, followed in fourth with an index score of 71.32. The busy metropolis ranked 10th for cost of living with 80.72 and 34th for visa accessibility with 77.84. Da Nang is popular for its dazzling coastlines and striking natural beauty, with landmarks such as the Marble Mountains providing breathtaking views for expats to enjoy.

Rounding out the top five was Mumbai, India, with a score of 69.81. The financial hub placed 18th for cost of living with 77.21 and 24th for coworking spaces with 61.15. As India’s most populous city, Mumbai is beloved for its expansive beaches, bustling street markets and delicious cuisine, cementing it as the perfect choice for expats wanting to immerse themselves in a different environment.

Top ten best cities for expats

Rank City Country Index score out of 100 1. Hoi An Vietnam 73.94 2. Delhi India 73.77 3. Kuala Lumpur Malaysia 72.02 4. Da Nang Vietnam 71.32 5. Mumbai India 69.81 6. Buenos Aires Argentina 69.40 7. Bangkok Thailand 68.15 8. Santa Cruz de Tenerife Spain 68.14 9. Bucharest Romania 67.99 10. Las Palmas Spain 67.89

Placing sixth was Buenos Aires, Argentina, with a score of 69.40 out of 100. The capital city is known for its lively neighborhoods and its delicious food, offering a haven of passion and excitement for residents and tourists alike. The city will appeal particularly to those looking for somewhere with a distinctive Latin American flair.

Following in seventh place was Bangkok, Thailand, with a score of 68.15. The capital of Thailand is home to ornate temples, delectable cuisine, and energetic street life. Bangkok’s dynamic atmosphere makes it a coveted hotspot for any expat looking to embrace a heritage-rich city that uniquely blends modernity and tradition.

In eighth was Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain, with an index score of 68.14. Tenerife’s cultural center boasts a warm climate and relaxed island vibe ideal for any expat wanting to indulge in sub-tropical surroundings. Santa Cruz is particularly notable for its annual carnival, which showcases colorful parades, music, dancing and costumes.

Ranking ninth was Bucharest, Romania, with a score of 67.99. An artistic hub, Romania’s capital has plenty for expat to explore, such as its elaborate and diverse architecture, an arts scene featuring some of the world’s best galleries, museums and theatres, and tranquil parks ideal for nature lovers.

Completing the top ten was Las Palmas, Spain, which had an overall index rating of 67.89. Located on the island of Gran Canaria, Las Palmas boasts vibrant beaches, beautiful weather and stunning cultural attractions, such as the historic district of Vegueta, making it the perfect place for someone hoping to experience new surroundings while they work.

Commenting on the findings, Evgeny Vigovsky, Managing Founder of A4ord.de said:

“While it may seem daunting at first, becoming an expat and living that lifestyle gives people the freedom to enrich and enhance their lives with cultures they wouldn’t otherwise experience.

“Cities that rank highly such as Hoi An, Delhi and Kuala Lumpur are ideal places that have an ease of access and won’t break the bank, which can address the concerns that many expats have before they make the leap to move. This study highlights where expats can expect the best lifestyle that isn’t going to drain their wallets.”

Nine factors were used to compile the index in total. Factors then had a score applied from 0 to 10, with 0 being the worst and 10 being the best. A weighting was then assigned to each factor reflecting its importance within the analysis. The factors and their percentage weightings are as follows:

Remote work visa ease of access (30%)

Cost of Living Index relative to New York City (15%)

Rent index relative to New York City (15%)

Groceries index relative to New York City (10%)

Restaurant price index relative to New York City (10%)

Local purchasing power relative to New York City (5%)

Number of coworking spaces per 100,000 residents (circa 2019) (5%)

Average mobile data speed Mbps (5%)

Average broadband speed Mbps (5%)