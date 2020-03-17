Romanian confirmed with Coronavirus got on the plane from Spain, landed in Bucharest

A Romanian citizen who had a medical certificate released by the Spanish authorities that confirmed he is infected wit the new Coronavirus (COVID-19) has ignored all recommendations and has got on the plane to Bucharest. Upon landing, he was taken over by the public health staff and taken to Matei Bals Infectious Disease Hospital.

“A Romanian citizen has boarded a plane from Madrid on March 17 and landed in Bucharest. The person presented a medical certificate issued by the Spanish authorities that confirms he is infected with COVID-19. That person has not respected the Spanish authorities’ recommendations to stay in isolation for 14 days. The person has shown specific symptoms during the flight and has been taken over by the DSP staff at the airport and transported at Matei Bals Hospital. All 60 passengers aboard that flight are compelled to self-isolate for 14 days, considering they come from an affected area,” the Group of Strategic Communication said.

Criminal file for 12 people from Bucharest who broke out the isolation rules

12 people who were compelled to stay in self-isolation at home for 14 days over coronavirus suspicions have not been found home by the public health authorities, so the prosecutors opened criminal files against them.

The situation occurred in District 4 of the Capital city.



The punishment for this deed is criminal fine worth up to RON 20,000, but they also face prison sentences (up to 2 years in prison).

36 criminal files under the charge of foiling disease prevention are opened overall in Romania.