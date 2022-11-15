Romanian consumers’ shopping behaviour increasingly unpredictable

Increasingly unpredictable consumption behaviour, the desire to sell quickly at low costs and the existence of many advertisers in Romania are the main conclusions about the advertising market in Romania presented by Limitless Agency at WebSummit Lisbon. Also, constant testing of the target audience on different promotion channels and the use of more and more automation tools for precise targeting and higher sales are other representative trends for the local market, where the ecommerce industry is as competitive as that from Western Europe, according to Limitless Agency.

“We have noticed a major shift in the new algorithms on the main advertising platforms towards more automated ways of creating ads. The main lesson for us is that to be successful in online marketing, especially ecommerce, you need to use internal data and analyse your business, numbers, and products to see what really works, not what you think works. Once you have the data you need to promote those products in real time using technology because nowadays it is much harder to predict consumer behaviour. We believe that in the future the Romanian digital environment will be impacted by artificial intelligence and new technologies, online marketing being increasingly automated, and promotion being done with the help of data, which will be increasingly complex“, explained Daniel Ene, Chief Marketing Officer & Partner Limitless Agency, at WebSummit Lisbon.

According to him, the main challenge on the Romanian advertising market is the greater number of advertisers who influence the continuous increase of CPC (cost per click) from Google Ads and Facebook Ads campaigns. Thus, to differentiate itself on the market and ensure sales growth by optimising clients’ advertising budgets, Limitless Agency includes in its promotional campaigns HERO products, which are the most attractive to consumers and validated by the market, to increase sales and revenue. At the same time, it uses modern technologies and in-depth consumer data analysis tools.

“Mobile already represents 95% of the engagement rate for online shopping. Many still believe that mobile is the future when mobile has been here for many years. We need to think about the advertising channels currently in use and find new creative ways to create ads for these platforms and test audiences, messages and so on. It is important to test the promotion channels because if the product is good and at an advantageous price, sales can be easily increased”, added Daniel Ene, Chief Marketing Officer & Partner Limitless Agency, during the presentation on best practices in the field at WebSummit Lisbon .

WebSummit, held this year in Lisbon, Portugal, during November 1-4, is the largest tech solutions event, gathering over 71,000 participants from 160 countries, over 1,000 speakers, over 2,500 startups, over 2,000 media agencies and over 1,000 investors.