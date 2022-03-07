Romanian DefMin: If Moscow is not stopped now, the stability of the states in the eastern neighborhood is threatened

The Romanian Minister of Defense, Vasile Dîncu, declared on Monday, during a visit to the 57th Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, that Kiev and other big cities in Ukraine were hit, indiscriminately, by the Russian missiles, and all these inhuman actions show us the gravity of the situation in Ukraine.

“If Moscow is not stopped now, the stability of the states in the eastern neighborhood is threatened,” Dîncu said, noting that the European Union must do more to increase the resilience of these states.

He also pointed out that European, Euro-Atlantic and particularly frontline security, including Romania, needed to be strengthened on a permanent basis by NATO’s deterrent and defense stance, especially on the East Side and the Black Sea. “Romania is determined to do more, we are determined to increase the budget for the armed forces from 2% to 2.5%,” Dîncu said.