Romanian drivers are least likely to have their vehicle stolen, study finds

Romanian drivers are least likely to have their vehicle stolen, with an average of 14 thefts per 100,000 people each year.

That’s according to Confused.com (Q2 2022), which reveals the European countries with the highest car theft rate. To do this, Confused.com has evaluated theft reports across the continent, and compared this to each country’s population to find an average number of thefts per 100,000 people.

# Country Population Total average car thefts per day Total average car thefts per 100,000 people (per year) * 1 Italy 60,121,953 455 276 2 Czechia 10,569,149 79 274 3 Sweden 9,837,072 72 266 4 France 66,345,247 474 261 5 Greece 10,873,451 76 255 6 Netherlands 16,982,720 94 201 7 United Kingdom 64,863,492 272 153 8 Cyprus 860,391 4 149 9 Belgium 11,267,201 45 145 10 Luxembourg 569,529 2 142 11 Finland 5,467,319 21 139 12 Portugal 10,391,899 36 125 12 Ireland 4,729,517 16 125 13 Norway 5,168,202 16 112 14 Switzerland 8,262,252 19 85 14 Austria 8,638,330 20 85 15 Spain 46,707,129 101 79

*All figures represent annual averages from 2011-2019

Romanian car owners are the second-least likely to experience vehicle theft amongst all Europeans, with just 14 thefts per 100,000 people on average each year. Only Denmark (5 thefts on average) has a lower theft rate in Europe.

The worst countries in Europe for car theft

Confused.com can reveal that Italy has the highest car theft rate in Europe, averaging 276 thefts per 100,000 people each year. When compared to countries with a similar population size, this is a staggering 80% more than the United Kingdom (153 thefts per 100,000 people), and 5% more than France (261 thefts per 100,000 people.)

With an average of 274 thefts per 100,000 people, Czechia has been revealed as the second worst country in Europe for car theft. Despite having a population 84% smaller than Italy who rank first (276 thefts per 100,000), Czechia has just 0.7% less car thefts per 100,000 people each year.

Sweden follows behind Czechia as the third worst country for car theft, with 266 thefts per 100,000 people on average each year. When compared to their Scandinavian neighbours, Sweden experiences 91% more thefts per 100,000 people each year than Finland (139 per 100,000), and a staggering 138% more thefts than Norway, who average 112 per year.

France comes in fourth with 261 thefts per 100,000 people each year. In comparison to their central European neighbours – this is a shocking 267% more thefts each year than Germany (71 per 100,000 people), and 205% more than Switzerland, who place 14th with 85 thefts per 100,000 people each year.

France has the highest number of thefts per day

When broken down to thefts per day, it is France that tops the list. According to the data, there are 474 reports of car theft per day, on average. This breaks down to 20 thefts each hour, and three every minute.

Italy comes in second place with 455 thefts per day, followed by the United Kingdom in third (272) and Germany in fourth (159).

Romania has the second lowest amount of car thefts each year on average, with just 14 per 100,000 people. This is followed by Liechtenstein and Croatia, both averaging 22 thefts per 100,000 people each year – a 340% increase from Denmark (5 per year).