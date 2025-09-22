Sergiu Neguț, a serial entrepreneur and startup innovator and co-founder of FintechOS, together with entrepreneur Raluca Neagu, and in educational partnership with the Bucharest International School of Management, officially launches basetolearn, a Romanian e-learning ecosystem focusing on providing practical and relevant solutions for professional development. The company aims to address the current needs of the Romanian market, targeting a turnover of over €500,000, with more than 50 courses and approximately 1,500 enrolled participants in its first year of operation.

“We created basetolearn because we know that business learning needs a revolution. We want to move it out of the ‘slides and manuals’ zone and bring it where it truly matters: into reality. We believe in a personalized, practical, and accessible learning path that not only transforms individuals but also organizations. Unlike other similar platforms, basetolearn offers experiences, not just courses. The focus is on active learning, solving concrete problems through programs delivered by leaders and entrepreneurs with real business experience. This way, participants learn and grow together within a community of professionals,” stated Raluca Neagu, CEO and Co-Founder of basetolearn.

While the global e-learning market surpassed $300 billion in 2024, with estimates projecting growth to $840 billion by 2030, Romania lags significantly. Although Europe is consolidating its position as the second-largest market, with accelerated adoption in professional programs averaging 40%, only 19% of Romanian adults have participated in training courses annually. At the same time, OECD data shows that 6.7% of Romanian adults have taken a professional course in the last month, compared to the European average of 12.7%.

The main factors contributing to this gap are difficult access to courses, extended working hours, and a local offering perceived as insufficiently diverse and often too theoretical. basetolearn aims to meet the current market needs with a pragmatic learning approach based on real-world experiences, projects, and business simulations.

“In Romania, we’re not necessarily talking about a lack of courses, but rather an overabundance of options with too little direction. People often struggle to choose, unsure whether the investment will truly benefit them, and most importantly, they lack a clear development path. Most programs are consumed reactively—when a specific need arises—but they don’t support continuous learning. Additionally, too many courses remain at a theoretical level and are delivered by trainers without real business experience. We built basetolearn as a direct response to these issues,” added Raluca Neagu.

Basetolearn courses are structured as either open courses, lasting between 6 and 12 weeks, or as short capsules of 2-4 weeks, where students work alongside business leaders on real-world simulations and projects. The platform will also soon offer the option of a subscription with continuous access to courses, resources, and the community. In the future, the company plans to develop dedicated corporate solutions.

Currently, basetolearn serves specialists seeking promotion, managers dealing with growth processes, entrepreneurs looking for accessible solutions for their teams, and corporate seniors or managers who prefer short, practical programs focused on specific needs.

Upon completion, students receive a concrete action plan, new skills, and a diploma to attest to their progress. The company aims to launch over 100 programs and scale regionally in the coming years.