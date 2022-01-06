Romanian fear price hikes the most, survey says

Price hikes are the biggest concern of Romanians this year, although they say they are more optimistic than in the past, according to an Ipsos study that covered 33 countries.

Romanians have had a much more difficult year compared to the average of the countries investigated, but are optimistic about 2022. On the other hand, they are worried about rising prices, I do not think we will become more tolerant of others and are skeptical about the massive vaccination against COVID-19 worldwide.

More than half (56%) of those surveyed in the 33 countries are likely to believe that by 2022 more than 80% of the world’s population will be vaccinated with at least one dose of COVID-19. Respondents from Latin American countries (Peru – 81%, Brazil – 76%, Mexico – 75%), as well as those from China (80%), Malaysia (79%) or India (75%) are the most optimistic. Europeans are among the most skeptical about this – especially in Hungary (29%), Poland, Germany (33% each) or Switzerland (34%).

44% of Romanians believe that at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine is unlikely to be administered to more than 80% of the world’s citizens in 2022. Romanians aged 35-49 are more confident (50% agreement level), people with secondary education (48%), respectively those who own a business (47%).

The majority of respondents (60%) believe that in 2022 there will be more extreme weather events than in 2021. Citizens of European countries affected by floods last year are more likely to respond in the affirmative to this chapter – the Netherlands (72%), Great Britain (69%), Italy (68%) or Belgium (66%). Romania is close to the global average (57% agreement level).

Globally, 45% of respondents expect the number of air travel to decrease compared to 2019, the year before the pandemic. Outstanding here are the Asian countries – China (68% agreement level), Singapore (67%) or Malaysia (66%). In this respect, too, Romania falls within the global average (44% agreement level).

Globally, 3 out of 4 consumers expect prices to rise faster than household incomes. Romanians are in the top of the nations worried about this phenomenon (85% agreement level), in the context of a record inflation and the alarming increase of the prices for natural gas and energy. Men in Romania are generally more concerned about this compared to women (88% vs. 82%); levels of concern above the national average are registered among Romanians with higher education (93%), respectively among those aged 35-49 (92%). A similar level of concern is expressed by citizens of Russia (88%), Chile (85%) or the Netherlands (85%).

One third of study participants (35%) expect the collapse of the main global scholarships in 2022 – a decrease of 5 percentage points compared to the previous edition of the study, conducted in 2020. Romania is in the global average (33% agreement level) , while Poland (55%) and Russia (48%) are among the European nations most concerned about this.