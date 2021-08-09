Romanian firemen praised in the Greek media

The Greek press praises the intervention of Romanian firefighters, who help extinguish the fires that have engulfed the country. For several days, the fire brigade has been fighting the fire on the island of Evia. Their mode of action brought only words of praise, both from the Greek press and from the population in the area.

“Romanian firefighters who came to our country to fight the fire seem to have come from another planet. The speed, organization, meticulousness and instinctive reflexes are amazing. Upon arrival in Evia, Romanian firefighters set up an independent center overnight with logistics services. Then they mapped forest roads with drones, calculated the wind direction and used state-of-the-art technology. At the same time, they took advantage of the dozens of streams that pass through the area and logistics with the hoses connected to each other over distances of over 60 meters, they started to put out the fires. They also used secondary roads, where there were no cars, so as not to impede traffic. Therefore, the practice of Romanian firefighters is not only admirable, but it is certainly a mirror of a developed country “, reports fimes.gr.

Other newspapers and online publications also talked about the involvement of Romanian firefighters in extinguishing fires in Greece.

“Video recordings with Romanian firefighters who are in Greece to act against fires are touring the Internet. Romania, with 112 firefighters and 23 vehicles, responded to the request for help sent by the Greek government through the European Civil Protection Mechanism“, says Athens Voice, quoted by Rador.

“Romania’s contribution is really great and makes a splash, because it is a country that does not belong to the traditional circle of allies of Greece, and Kyriakos Mitsotakis has never met his Romanian counterpart, Florin Cîţu”, writes the Greek publication Crisis Monitor.

112 rescue firefighters from Romania with 23 trucks (6 forest fire trucks, 2 tanks, 1 command center, 4 Multi-risk containers, 1 generator, 2 mobile camps, 1 intervention bus, 2 minibuses, 4 first aid and command trucks ) take part in the mission in Greece.

Greek PM Mitsotakis thanks those 22 states that came to help, including Romania

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis thanked in a message on Twitter, to those 22 countries that have sent aid to fight fires that have consumed large areas of the Hellenic Republic, including Romania.

“On behalf of the Greek people, I would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to all the countries that have sent assistance and resources to help fight the wildfires. We thank you for standing by Greece during these trying times.”

The 22 countries include 11 EU members (Austria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain and Sweden) plus Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, Moldova, Qatar, Serbia, Switzerland, Ukraine, Emirates United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and United States.