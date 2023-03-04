Romanian Foreign Ministry: A Romanian died in the railway accident in Greece

A Romanian citizen has been identified among the people who died following the railway accident in Greece, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Saturday.

It is about a person who was reported as missing following the railway tragedy. The family of the deceased person has been informed, according to the MAE.

“Following the press statements of March 1, respectively March 2, 2023, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs that the competent Greek authorities have notified the Consulate General of Romania in Thessaloniki that a Romanian citizen has been identified among the persons who died following the railway accident from the night of February 28 to March 1

In this context, the representative of the Romanian consular office urgently informed the family of the deceased person, with whom he was already in direct contact, as a result of reporting the disappearance of the person in question, information being made available regarding the procedure for issuing the Romanian death certificate and the other documents necessary for the repatriation of the inanimate body to Romania.

The repatriation of the body will take place after the Greek authorities have completed all the specific procedures in such special situations. The General Consulate of Romania in Thessaloniki continues the dialogue with the local authorities and with the family of the Romanian citizen and will provide the necessary consular assistance and protection, according to the legal powers“, announced the MFA.

Two days ago, the MAE announced that it had been notified about the possible disappearance of a Romanian citizen, who could have been among the victims of the railway tragedy in Greece.

57 people died in the train tragedy in Greece.

The driver of the passenger train had specifically requested the route to Thessaloniki, to see his daughters who were studying there

The mechanic of the passenger train involved in the railway tragedy in Greece had asked to continue working even though he was of retirement age, because he wanted to financially help his two daughters who were studying in Thessaloniki. Besides, he himself had asked to drive that train because he wanted to see his daughters in Thessaloniki.

“I found out that he specifically asked to be on that route, he wanted to see his two daughters who were studying in Thessaloniki. From what I understand, it was his first request of this kind. And the end of his life. I mean to the train driver who asked if he could pass despite the red light,” revealed journalist Christos Vassilopoulos, on public broadcaster ERT.

A recording of the conversation between him and the Larissa station master who directed him to the wrong line was made public and sparked outrage in Greece. According to Greek media, a friend of the train driver had revealed that he was supposed to retire last year, but stayed at work to help his daughters who were studying.

An issue raised by Christos Vassilopoulos is why the station master was alone. According to the journalist, the regulation states that there had to be two people at work at that time. “Why was the station master alone? The rules say there must be two people. So his supervisor, the inspector must be asked why they put a young man in position for only three months to be alone. And at night...”, asked the journalist.