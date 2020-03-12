Romanian Foreign Ministry recommends Romanian tourists to return “immediately” from Spain, France and Germany

Romanian Foreign Ministry “is recommending Romanian citizens who are visiting or transiting Spain, France and Germany to consider shortening their stay and to immediately return to Romania, amid developments of the COVID-19 outbreak at European level.”

At the same time, the Romanian MFA recommends Romanian tourists to get constantly informed on the measures taken by Romania to counter the spread of the new coronavirus, and on the procedure that they are to follow upon arriving in Romania, namely those who are coming from the “red zone” must enter into quarantine and those who are coming from “the yellow zone” to get into isolation at home.

MFA also recommends Romanian citizens who intend to return to Romania by train or by car to get informed on the conditions of entry/transit/exit from the territory of the countries that are transiting.

For the moment, the red zone includes Italy, Hubei region from China and Dauegu city from South Korea, while the yellow zone comprises: the rest of the provinces in China, Iran, South Korea and Heinsberg district from Germany.

There have been talks to include also northern France and Madrid, Spain’s capita in the red zone, but no decision has been officially taken in this regard yet.

MFA also says that Romanian citizens living or traveling abroad can call at 004021 3202020 and get informed about the situation of preventing and countering the COVID-19 infection only from reliable sources managed by the Romanian Health Ministry, Interior Ministry, Foreign Ministry.