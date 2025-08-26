Romanian Forgets Wife in German Parking Lot; Child Notices First

A Romanian man stopped in a parking lot on a motorway in Germany, near the town of Wiesbaden near Frankfurt, and when he left, he didn’t notice that his wife hadn’t gotten into the car.

The family was on a motorway in Bavaria on Sunday, reports Bild. That’s when the unfortunate event happened: when the Romanian stopped in a parking lot to go to the toilet, he didn’t notice that his wife had also gotten out of the car and left without her.

The misfortune was only discovered 45 minutes later. According to the police, the man only realized this later, when he stopped at a gas station in Bad Camberg to refuel.

Finally, after looking for her everywhere in the parking lot, he decided to call the police. She was left alone, without a phone Everything became clear: at the man’s first stop to go to the toilet, he woke up his sleeping wife and son and asked them if they wanted to go too. Both said no, but the wife changed her mind and got out of the car without being noticed by her husband.

When the 39-year-old man left, the wife had not yet returned, and the child was sleeping again. It was only when they stopped at the next rest stop that the boy woke up and told his father that his mother had gotten out to go to the toilet. Except that this had already happened 45 minutes earlier.

Left alone, the woman approached a bus driver in the parking lot, who took her with him and gave her his phone.

The police said: “The patrol sent by the Wiesbaden highway police managed to contact the wife by phone. She was in a Romanian bus in the Hanau area (about 70 km away) and did not know what to do.”

The family was eventually reunited with the help of the driver and the police. The police report on the incident states the following: “The patrol sent to the scene reported that the husband had to endure a small reprimand from his wife.” “The blame will probably never be established,” the police wrote in conclusion.