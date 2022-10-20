Romanian from UK wins luxury apartment with 2-pound raffle tickets

A Romanian settled in the UK, who had been struggling for years to secure permanent housing for his family, won a luxury apartment in a raffle with £2 tickets.

George, who is an electrician by trade, has now moved his family into a two-bedroom, two-bathroom flat worth more than £300,000 in Grey, Essex. He believed in his chance so much that he bought several tickets for the draw.

George, 31, had been struggling to get a mortgage for a long time. After being turned down several times, he decided to try his luck at Tramway Path’s raffle, which offers turnkey houses to the big winner.

George, who has been renting for 11 years, said he had initially bought 200 £2 tickets, but after his home loan was refused again, he bought another 200 tickets. He has now moved with his wife, Violeta, and their son, Adam, into their home.

“I honestly can’t believe it, I never win anything. This changed my life forever. We’ve been renting for 11 years and now my family and I can finally have a place of our own,” George said as quoted by Digi24.