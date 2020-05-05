Romanian journalist, among winners of Pulitzer 2020 Prize for Explanatory Reporting

Romanian journalist Monica Ulmanu, who graduated the University of Bucharest, currently graphics editor for The Washington Post, is, next to her colleagues from The Washington Post, among the winners of the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Journalism on the Explanatory Reporting section, which has been granted to the editorial staff of The Washington Post , “for a groundbreaking series that showed with scientific clarity the dire effects of extreme temperatures on the planet.”

Monica Ulmanu is a graphics editor for The Washington Post. She joined The Post in 2018 from the Guardian newsroom in London where she worked as a special projects editor. Previously, she worked on the graphics desk at Thomson Reuters, Boston Globe, and as an intern at The New York Times.

The Washington Post editorial staff that Monica Ulmanu is also part of, has been awarded for a series of articles about global warming. The staff has documented numerous areas where the temperature has already climbed to 2C following climate changes.

Among other previous awards and honors received by Monica Ulmanu, there are:

Edward R. Murrow Award, 2018 – Outstanding achievement in Continuing coverage

Malofiej Infographics Awards, 2017, 2016 and 2011

SND Best of Digital Design, 2017, 2016, 2013, 2012 and 2011

European Digital Media Awards, 2017

Information is Beautiful awards, 2017

NPPA, 2009, 2010

Society of Professional Journalists, 2010

The University of Bucharest informed that Monica Ulmanu has a bachelor’s degree in Multimedia and Audio-Video Production. She received a Fulbright scholarship in the U.S. right after the graduation, where she specialized in visual journalism.