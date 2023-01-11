Romanian killed by avalanche in Italy

A Romanian was killed by an avalanche in Italy. The man was trying to retrieve his dogs from the mountain.

The 60-year-old Romanian died on Tuesday in an avalanche in northern Italy while trying to retrieve his two dogs from the mountain, reported the local press, taken over by DPA.

Michele Buga, born in Romania, was surprised by bad weather and got lost on Saturday during a hike he was doing with two Husky dogs in the Valle Spluga region, located in the northern province of Sondrio, close to the border with Switzerland, the agency reported Italian ANSA.

After requesting the help of the intervention teams, he managed to reach the lower part of the valley alone on Saturday evening. Rescuers located the two dogs but were unable to get them to follow them, so the man returned to the mountain to retrieve his dogs when he was caught in an avalanche at an altitude of about 2,000 meters.