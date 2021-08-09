Romanian man and woman conquered two 8,000m-high peaks in Himalaya

Romanian climbers Laura Mareș and Justin Ionescu conquered two peaks of over 8,000 meters in the Himalayas. Laura Mareș thus became the first woman in Romania to climb a peak of over 8,000 meters. And Iustin Ionescu is the first Romanian to reach two peaks of over 8,000 meters, in just ten days.

“On July 18, at 12.45, the Laura Mareș – Justin Ionescu team reached the Gasherbrum II peak, with an altitude of 8,035 meters. Thus, Laura Mareș, an ophthalmologist by profession, became the first Romanian to succeed in the ascent of this peak. She is also the first Romanian female ascent on a peak of over 8,000 meters in Karakorum, Pakistan. Moreover, on July 27, at 11.30 am, ess than 10 days after the ascent of Gasherbrum II peak, the climber Justin Ionescu manages the second Romanian ascent of Gasherbrum I peak, with an altitude of 8,080 meters. Thus, the double ascent of the two peaks of over 8,000 meters in a single season becomes the first and only Romanian achievement of this kind.The performance of the two Romanian climbers is all the more important as it was achieved without additional oxygen and without the help of high altitude porters “, reads a Facebook post of Alpin Club Repedea Iași.

“Since 2014 until now, I have dreamed of this achievement to climb two peaks in the same season. It took all these years for training. Not only physical, but also mental training. I ran out of food after I had reachrd the peak. I ate before the peak to have energy. I was left with only drinking water after the peak. I went down with less weight, but good and healthy,” said Justin Ionescu.

In her turn, Laura Mareș stated: “It’s about sleeping in the tent for seven weeks, about being careful not to get sick so that you can give it all on the day you reach the peak. It’s a long time for this expedition. It’s not like a trip to the mountains that it happens in a day or two. You have to be focused for seven weeks. Away from family, from my child. It’s a very big challenge. “