Romanian MFA Issues Travel Warning for Citizens Visiting France

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs Romanian citizens who are currently in, transiting through, or planning to travel to the French Republic that public transport unions (La Base), railway unions (SUD-Rail, CGT Cheminots), aviation unions (SUD-Aérien, CGT Air France), education unions (SUD-Education), public services (CGT de la Fonction publique), healthcare (SUD Santé Sociaux), commerce (CGT Commerce et Services), and industrial sectors (SUD Industrie) have called for a nationwide general strike on Wednesday.

According to MAE, Romanian citizens can consult the SNCF Connect app for real-time train traffic information. One to two days in advance, traffic forecasts for various train lines (TGV, Ouigo, TER, Intercités, Transilien, and international lines) can be viewed on the SNCF website. For the RATP network (public transport in Paris and the Paris region), the Bonjour RATP app monitors disruptions in real time and suggests alternative routes. RATP traffic information is also available on the official website: https://www.ratp.fr/infos-trafic

To track possible changes to flight schedules and verify information provided by operators and airlines for planned trips, Romanian citizens are advised to consult the websites of Paris airports (Charles de Gaulle and Orly): https://www.parisaeroport.fr/passagers/les-vols

MAE informs that Romanian citizens can request consular assistance by calling the General Consulate of Romania in Paris at +33 1 4705 2966 or +33 1 4705 2755. Additionally, citizens facing urgent or special situations can contact the following emergency numbers, depending on their consular district:

General Consulate of Romania in Paris: +33 6 8071 3729

General Consulate of Romania in Marseille: +33 6 1002 7164

General Consulate of Romania in Lyon: +33 6 4362 7736

General Consulate of Romania in Strasbourg: +33 6 2705 0022

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends consulting the following websites: http://paris.mae.ro