Romanian MFA responds to Russia’s arrest warrant for Hotnews journalist
The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) calls Russia’s arrest of Romanian journalist Mircea Barbu “a flagrant attack on press freedom”, noting that the authorities remain in solidarity with journalists who “face persecution”. Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu also reacted, in a post on Facebook, in which he condemns the decision of the Russian authorities.
“The arrest warrant issued by a Russian court for journalist @_mirceabarbu and other foreign journalists is a blatant attack on press freedom. Criminalizing independent media is an attempt to silence the truth. We stand in solidarity with all journalists facing persecution,” reads a MAE post on X social media platform.
The reaction of the Romanian authorities comes after a Russian court ordered, on Thursday, the arrest in absentia of the Romanian journalist Mircea Barbu, HotNews.ro correspondent, for illegally crossing the border.
Mircea Barbu made a report from Kursk, exclusively for the public in our country, about the incursion launched by the Ukrainian army in this region in August.
According to a news broadcast by the Russian Interfax news agency, the Leninski district court in the Kursk region announced in a statement that it ordered the arrest in absentia of a Romanian journalist on Thursday, October 24, for illegally crossing the border.
The Romanian journalist, already under international prosecution by the Russian authorities, was charged with illegally crossing the Russian state border, for which he is liable to a sentence of up to five years in prison in Russia. The preventive arrest measure will be applied following detention on Russian territory or extradition from a third country, the court also mentions in the release.
Romanian PM Marcel Ciolacu also condemned the decision of the Russian authorities, in a Facebook post of the Romanian Government.
