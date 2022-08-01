Romanian military destroy drifting mine found off the coast of Eforie

A team of combat divers from the Romanian Naval Forces, specialized in defusing and destroying explosive devices, intervened on Sunday afternoon to destroy a sea mine that was drifting and that was discovered at a distance of about 2 miles marine (3.6 km) off the Romanian Black Sea coast, next to the coasts of Eforie seaside resort.

The naval mine in the maritime district of Eforie was floating about two nautical miles off the Romanian Black Sea coast, according to Romania’s Defence Ministry (MApN).

A team of EOD combat divers conducted a mission to neutralise and destroy a naval mine.

“The Navy diving team started their mission at around 19:30hrs and went to the scene with two fast boats, where they followed the standard operating procedures for such missions. The military divers found that it was a YAM naval mine that posed a danger to safe navigation in the Romanian territorial waters. They transported the mine to a safe area and destroyed it by explosion,” MApN reported.

After the start of the unprovoked military aggression by the Russian Federation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, this was the second Romanian Navy mission for the destruction of a naval mine originating from the maritime districts north of Romania, where war actions are taking place. The first naval mine in an area under the Romanian Navy jurisdiction was destroyed by the EOD divers of the 39th Divers Center in March 70 km across from Capu Midia.