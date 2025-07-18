The Romanian military has grown by 6,000 soldiers for the first time in recent years, bringing the total number of active military personnel to approximately 70,000, according to Digi24. However, defense plans indicate that the ideal troop size should be between 120,000 and 130,000.

This increase in military personnel is largely due to recent salary raises. Over the past two years, improved pay has attracted more candidates to join the armed forces, despite ongoing regional security risks. Yet, the 6,000 new soldiers represent only a fraction of the needed growth to reach the optimal troop strength.

Looking ahead, the trend will be closely watched, as austerity measures have introduced cuts to some military bonuses. New recruits entering the military now may earn less than those who joined in the past year. Currently, a starting military salary in Romania is around €1,000 net per month.

The Romanian army is also focusing on recruiting younger volunteers for its reserve forces. A program targeting 6,000 to 7,000 voluntary reservists aged 18 to 35 is in development. This initiative involves an initial two-week training period, followed by annual one-week refresher courses. The goal is to provide deeper and longer training — potentially extending to four months — to improve skills retention and operational readiness.

Participants in this extended training program will receive military pay for the full duration, plus additional bonuses equivalent to three average gross monthly salaries. This can translate to around 7,000 lei per month, making the reserve program financially attractive for many young Romanians.

While the army currently has about 70,000 personnel, not all are combat-ready. This number includes support staff such as cooks and cleaners without military training. In a conflict scenario, active combat personnel would number closer to 50,000. Additionally, reservists and former conscripts would supplement the forces.

The Romanian government’s defense strategy aims to bolster the army’s size and readiness to meet both current and future security challenges.