Romanian Ministry of Defense to purchase portable electronic warfare and anti-drone systems

The Ministry of Defense wants to buy “Scorpion portable electronic warfare systems”, as well as portable anti-drone systems (Unmanned Aircraft System – UAS), contracts estimated at over 241.4 million lei, shows data from the Electronic Public Procurement System (SEAP).

The Ministry of Defense (MAPN), through Romtehnica, launched on Thursday a small tender through which it wants to buy “portable electronic warfare system – Scorpion”, the maximum quantity estimated for the framework agreement being 5 sets.

The estimated value of the contract, financed with public funds, is over 216.5 million lei (without VAT). The duration of the contract is 72 months, and the deadline for receiving offers or requests to participate is September 16, 2022.

Another limited public procurement was launched on Wednesday by the MApN through the Military Unit 01020 and is aimed at the purchase of “portable anti-UAS/S – UAS systems”. It is basically anti-drone systems (unmanned aircraft system – UAS). The estimated total value of the auctioned contract is over 24.8 million lei (without VAT), for a duration of 36 months. The deadline for receiving offers or requests to participate is September 27, 2022.

Early this week, Romtehnica launched two tenders for the purchase of “electronic warfare in communications” systems for which the estimated value of the contracts is close to 1 billion lei.