Romanian mobile app awarded by UN at world tourism competition

Questo is a free app available on Android and iOS, advising tourists to discover a city through the stories added by the locals on its routes. To explore a trail, users must pick a route and cross it by answering questions and solving riddles through the city. The Questo tours can support local businesses and community projects.

The cities in Romania who have available tours on Questo are: Bucharest, Sibiu, Brașov, Iași, Craiova, Timișoara, Cluj-Napoca, Bacău, Sighișoara, among others. Questo is also available in several cities abroad, such as Rotterdam or Budapest.

The start-up that launched the application was set up in 2017 by four young men from Bucharest.

It is not the first award the app is receiving. Questo was also awarded tha Best Travel App title at the end of 2017 at the eTravel Awards.

In March 2018 Questo won a EUR 20,000 financing in Israel, funds provided by Booking.com, through the Booster Lab, an accelerator program destined to start-ups.