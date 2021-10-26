Romanian nonagenarian pensioner donates RON 100,000 for the equipment of Sibiu Maternity

A 90-year-old pensioner from Bucharest made an unprecedented gesture of solidarity, donating 100,000 lei for the program to combat infant mortality. Save the Children Romania NGO will use the money to equip the Maternity of the Emergency County Clinical Hospital in Sibiu with an ICU Monitor system type NicOne V32, with 8 channels, necessary for monitoring the brain activity of newborns, the organization announced in a press release.

The total value of the equipment is 128,342 lei.

The pensioner is Ioan Mutiu, born in Ludoș commune, Sibiu county.

“The device allows us to monitore the brain activity of premature newborns, mainly helping to diagnose neonatal seizures, but also to identify brain lesions associated with various complications of perinatal diseases, determine the degree of brain maturity, identify the impact of therapies on brain function and monitoring anticonvulsant therapy”, said Dr. Livia Ognean, head of the Neonatology Department, Sibiu County Emergency Clinical Hospital.

“In a complicated social context, when the pressure on the medical system is huge, the unprecedented gesture of empathy of this benefactor, Mr. Muțiu, can only be contagious. We are grateful to him, it is a good lesson that shows us, once again, that solidarity is the best capital! ”, said in her turn Gabriela Alexandrescu, executive president of Save the Children Romania.