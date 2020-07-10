Romanian passengers who travel to the Netherlands, not compelled to self-isolate

KLM has announced in a press release today that Romanians entering the Netherlands are recommended and not required to self-isolate.

“Given the latest information appeared in the public domain, according to which citizens arriving in the Netherlands from Romania (either foreign citizens or Romanians) are required to self-isolate once they entry the country, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines wants to clarify that at this moment there is no firm obligation of this measure. According to the Dutch authorities, given the increase in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Romania, persons entering the Kingdom of the Netherlands and starting in Romania (land or air) are recommended and not required to to self-isolate,” reads the press release.

KLM flights on the route Bucharest – Amsterdam are running normally at this time. As of July 8, KLM operates a daily flight connecting Henri Coanda International Airport – Bucharest and Schiphol International Airport – Amsterdam.

Passengers with connecting flights transiting Amsterdam Schiphol Airport are not affected by these measures.