Romanian Patriarchy spokesperson slams Patriarch Kiril of Moscow, accuses him of “cynical complicity with the assassin politician”

Romanian Patriarchy spokesman Vasile Bănescu has harshly criticized Moscow’s Orthodox Patriarch Kiril, whom he says is “an opulent, patriarch who has resigned from moral and Christian principles through his cynical complicity with the assassin politician and by his association with the most hideous things that the antichrist, who mimics faith in God and patriotism, is capable of committing with atrocity.”

The representative of the Romanian Orthodox Church made this comment in a message posted on his Instagram page on Sunday. Although he does not directly name Patriarch Kiril and Russian President Vladmir Putin, he posted a photo with the two, which accompanies the message.

“The duty of lucidity compels us to discern even between an authentic and worthy Primate of the Church of Christ and an opulent, patriarchal resigning from a moral and Christian point of view by his cynical complicity with the assassin politician and by associating with the most hideous things that the antichrist man mimics faith in God and patriotism, is able to commit atrocities:

the terrible and unjust war against others, the disturbance of the life of a free people, the terror, the torture in various ways, and the mass murder of people whom Christ commanded us gently to love as ourselves, not to crush under the boot heavy and invasive of death.

Even when the devil is faking reality, we always have a duty to discern and to confess the truth “, Bănescu says in his post.