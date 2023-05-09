Romanian photojournalist Vadim Ghirda from the Associated Press, awarded with the Pulitzer Prize for images from Ukraine

The American press agency Associated Press was awarded the Pulitzer for several disturbing images captured during the war in Ukraine, which were signed by several photographers, including the Romanian Vadim Ghirda.

Romanian photojournalist Vadim Ghirda, together with his colleagues Bernat Armangue, Emilio Morenatti, Felipe Dana, Nariman El-Mofty, Rodrigo Abd, was part of the Associated Press team that won the Pulitzer Prize in the “breaking news photography” category.

The AP won the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news photography for covering the war in Ukraine. See more of the work from Bernat Armangue, Emilio Morenatti, Evgeniy Maloletka, Felipe Dana, Nariman El-Mofty, Rodrigo Abd and Vadim Ghirda. https://t.co/zrDQposzTq — The Associated Press (@AP) May 9, 2023

The Associated Press received, on Monday, the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news photography, in recognition of 15 images that reproduced in real time the devastating human toll of the war in Ukraine.

AP also won the award for public service journalism on the siege of Mariupol, Ukraine. The winning package of breaking news photos included an image of rescue teams carrying a pregnant woman – who later died – through the destroyed grounds of a maternity hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol following the chaotic Russian attack.

Another photo showed Russia’s month-long brutal occupation of Bucha in a gruesome still life – a dog standing next to the body of an elderly woman who had been murdered.

The Pulitzer Prizes honored the best in journalism in 15 categories, as well as in eight artistic categories focused on books, music and theater. The public service winner receives a gold medal. All other winners receive $15,000.

In 2017, Vadim Ghirda also won the second prize in the “Contemporary Issues/Singles” category with an image of immigrants crossing a river to reach Macedonia from Greece. The image shows a woman being supported by two men as they cross the river on March 14, 2016.