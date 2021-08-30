Romanian population getting older and older. 142,000 less Romanians in 2021 as against 2020

On 1st January 2021, the usually resident population amounted to 19,186 thousand persons, a drop of 142.6 thousand persons compared to 1 st January 2020, says the latest report on the Romanian resident population issues by the National Institute of Statistics on Monday.

The drop is comparable to the population of a city like Bacau or Sibiu.

The main cause of this decline is the negative natural increase (the number of deceased persons exceeded the number of live births by 120,273 persons).

The urban population, as well as the female population are in the majority (53.6% and 51.0%, respectively).

Demographic ageing became more pronounced, rising to 123.9 elderly persons per 100 young persons under 15; the gap between the elderly population aged 65 and over and the young population aged 0-14 reaching 715 thousand persons (3,707 thousand persons compared to 2,992 thousand persons), rising from 630 thousand people on January 1st, 2020.

The age dependency ratio2) increased from 53.0 to 53.6 young and elderly persons per 100 adults. The long-term temporary international net migration was negative (-28,825 persons).

Demographic ageing became more pronounced compared to 1st January 2020, with an increase in the share of elderly persons (aged 65 and over). The ageing index increased from 120.8 (on 1st January 2020)

to 123.9 elderly persons per 100 young persons (on 1st January 2021).

The share of the population aged 0-14 in the total population registered a decrease of 0.1 percentage points (from 15.7% in 2020 to 15.6% on 1 st January, 2021), while the share of the population aged 65

and over in the total population registered an increase of 0.4 percentage points (from 18.9% in 2020 to

19.3% on 1 st January, 2021). Thus, the age dependency ratio increased from 53.0 (on 1st January 2020)

to 53.6 young and elderly persons per 100 adults (on 1st January 2021).

Romania continues to be an emigration country, the phenomenon of emigration being the second biggest cause of the usually resident population decline. The net international migration during 2020p was negative, with almost 29 thousand more emigrants than immigrants.

In 2020, more men than women emigrated (54.1%). As far as immigrants are concerned, men were in

the majority (60.5%).