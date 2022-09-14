Romanian Prince Cristopher Ghika leads the Queen Elizabeth’s funeral ceremonies

In Great Britain, at the head of the Household Division regiments is a great-grandson of Martha Bibescu, Major General Christopher Ghika, Commander of the Order of the British Empire. Descendant of the Ghika ruling family, Major General Ghika is responsible for the ceremonial organization of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. “This is my last mission for the Queen, but my first mission for the King,” the general told BBC.

According to General Ghika, between 800 and 1,000 members of the armed forces will participate in the parade. He told BBC Radio 4: “It’s a very sad duty, but it’s a unique privilege to take part in the armed forces’ last duty to our Queen. With the evocative images of the Queen leaving Buckingham Palace for the last time, this will be a very special afternoon.”

Christopher Ghika is the Romanian who participated, as commander of the Household Division, in the funeral ceremony of Prince Philip of Great Britain.

He is also the one who led the Irish Guards, the elite regiment of the British army that provided the Queen’s guard and the entire protocol of William’s wedding with Kate.

Major General Christopher John Ghika is the son of Prince John Ghika

General Ghika is a direct descendant of the Ghika ruling family. Major General Christofer John Ghika is currently the Commander of the Household Division of the Irish Guards. Christopher John Ghika is the son of Prince John Ghika (1928-2003), who was also an officer in the British Army, also in the Irish Guards.

Chris Ghika began his military career in 1993, within the Irish Guards infantry regiment, an elite unit that also provides protection for the British Royal Family. Throughout his career, the officer participated in international missions, in North Macedonia, Kosovo, Sierra Leone, Afghanistan and Iraq. He also held the position of Deputy Commander for Strategy and Intelligence within the US-led international Operation Inherent Resolve, tasked with combating the ISIS terrorist group in Syria and Iraq. The Irish Guards is the infantry regiment of the British Army since 1642 which also provides the mission of operations and military ceremonial duties.

The Queen’s funeral will be held on Monday 19 September – a bank holiday. Large queues are forming along the banks of the river Thames, as people wait for the Queen’s lying-in-state to begin.

The Queen’s coffin remains at Buckingham Palace ahead of a procession to Westminster Hall later. During the procession, guns will be fired at Hyde Park and Big Ben will toll. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to file past the coffin to pay their respects, with a huge policing operation in place.

Princes William and Harry, along with King Charles III, will walk behind the coffin as it is carried on a gun carriage.