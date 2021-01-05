Romanian researcher in Finland dies with his partner while hiking in Bucegi Mountains

Two hikers, a man and a woman, have been found dead in Bucegi Massif on Saturday. The man, aged 52, was one of the best electronic engineers in the country and was a researcher at Tampere University from Finland.

The man died while trying to save his partner, a 47-year-old woman from Ilfov, who had fallen into a precipice. Before dying he managed to call 112 to ask for the mountain rescuers’ help.

The two arrived in Busteni mountain resort on Saturday, January 2, parked their car near the Gura Diham chalet and went hiking.

The man and the woman died on the same day while hiking on one of the most dangerous mountain route in Romania, Brâna Mare a Morarului from Bucegi Massif. The route is dangerous also during summer and is not recommended to tourists in winter.

Although the two had expertise in mountain climbing, they ventured on the mountain on bad weather with fog and blizzard.

The woman was first to fall into the precipice and the man tried to save her and he slipped too. However, before that he managed to call 112.

Unfortunately, when the mountain rescuers arrived on the spot the two were dead.