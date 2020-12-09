Romanian researcher wins EUR 1.45 M from the EU

The European Research Council has announced today the winners of the latest grant competition, „Consolidator Grant”, destined to the mid-career researchers. Among them there is also a Romanian researcher, Andrei Terian-Dan, from Lucian Blaga University in Sibiu (LBUS), who won a grant of EUR 1.45 million for his project “A transnational history of the Romanian literature (TRANSHIROL)”.

The grant is part of the current EU’s research and innovation programme, Horizon 2020, which has a total value of EUR 655 million, reads a European Commission press release.

The “consolidator” grants are awarding the mid-career researchers, who have an expertise of at least seven up to 12 years after concluding their PhD and who have a very promising scientific portfolio.

The working hypothesis of the TRANSHIROL project, and one of its innovative elements, is that a “national” literature should not be considered a system, but rather a definite network of transnational communities in which it is integrated.

Andrei Terian-Dan and his team aimed at documenting the five-century history of the Romanian literature and its global progressive network. The transnational history of the Romanian literature deriving from this undertaking tries to eventually become a history of the global literature written from a Romanian perspective.