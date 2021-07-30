Romanian sailor killed in pirate attack off the coast of Oman

A Romanian sailor was killed following a pirate attack on an oil tanker sailing off the coast of the Sultanate of Oman. A British man was also killed in the attack.

The death of the two was confirmed by the operator of the oil tanker Mercer Street, the owner of the Zodiac Maritime. According to the company, the other people on board were not injured.

“With profound sadness, we understand the incident onboard the M/T Mercer Street on 29 July, 2021 has resulted in the deaths of two crew members onboard : a Romanian national and a UK national. We are not aware of harm to any other personnel.

We can confirm that there has been a suspected Piracy incident onboard the tanker M/T Mercer Street. This ship is a Japanese owned vessel managed by our UK based Zodiac Maritime Office. At the time of the incident the vessel was in the northern Indian Ocean, travelling from Dar es Salaam (Tanzania) to Fujairah (United Arab Emirates) with no cargo onboard.

Our primary concern remains the safety and wellbeing of everyone onboard and all those affected by the situation. Details of the incident are being established and an investigation into the incident is currently under way. We conntinue to work closely with the UKMTO and other relevant authorities,” Zodiac Maritime says in a tweet.

Zodiac Maritime is part of the Zodiac Group, owned by Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer.