Romanian senior microbiologist: Coronavirus peak expected in April

The peak of the coronavirus epidemic might be registered in April, based on how other known coronaviruses are evolving, said doctor Alexandru Rafila, President of the Romanian Microbiology Society.

According to him, the number of cases will significantly drop during the summer, as the weather is hotter and drier. However, the bad news is that the new coronavirus will not disappear and will return in the next cold season.



“It will be probably cyclical. China hopes it will be similar to SARS in 2002, but there was a smaller spread in the case of SARS. Now, with Covid-19 we talk about a spread on three continents, so it is more difficult to contain it. If a drastic curtailing is not possible in the countries with a higher community spreading, then we’ll witness an extension of the new flu virus for one or two more years,“ Alexandru Rafila said.

