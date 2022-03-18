Romanian soldier dies trampled by a tank in the Smârdan training ground

A Romanian soldier died in an accident in the Smârdan shooting range in Galați County. The soldier, a platoon leader in the 284th “Cuza Vodă” Tank Battalion from Galați, died on Friday, during the training activities during a tank driving exercise, which did not involved fight shootings, according to the Ministry of National Defense.

“The soldier was coordinating the maneuvers in order to start moving a tank, at which point he was caught between the moving tank and one of the sides of the site where the fighting machine was located,” reads a statement from the Ministry of National Defense.

According to the procedures, the 112 Single Emergency Service was called, and a SMURD medical crew went to the scene. “Unfortunately, the military’s injuries were incompatible with life,” the Ministry of National Defense said.

The military was 35 years old, has been employed in the Ministry of Defense since 2008, and was married.

The Judiciary Police started an investigation. PM Nicolae Ciuca, a former military, conveyed condolences to the grieving family.