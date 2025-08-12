Romania is one of the European countries where students spend the most time doing homework, averaging 13 hours per week, according to the PISA 2022 study, conducted under the coordination of the OECD (The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development).[1] At the opposite end is Finland, where students allocate only 6 hours per week for homework, as well as Switzerland, the Czech Republic and Denmark – with 7 hours each.

“Investing a greater number of hours in regular lessons and homework is not always associated with better results,” the study’s conclusions state.

The same number of hours as in our country is also found in Turkey, Bulgaria and Macedonia.

According to the fundamental principles of developmental neurobiology, especially from the perspective of Daniel Siegel, a parenting expert and neuropsychiatrist who will be on stage at ParentED Fest in Bucharest this fall, more than 13 hours a week dedicated to homework does not automatically bring better results. On the contrary, in play states, the child’s nervous system relaxes, and the frontal lobes, active in problem-solving and creativity processes, are more efficient. When play and rest time are sacrificed for intensive homework, deep learning can be affected.

“You can learn a lot through play. When children play, their nervous system is in a relaxed state, and in this state, the frontal lobes of their brain are activated, giving them the ability to reason, solve problems, and assimilate new information”, says Dr. Daniel Siegel.

Siegel emphasizes the importance of a secure emotional bond with the child: real development is not based on excessive academic expectations, but on a sense of security and psychological integration. Thus, a busy school schedule does not guarantee performance if the child does not feel emotionally supported.

Our country is surpassed by Georgia, with 17 hours, Italy and Albania with 16 hours, Malta with 15 hours and Greece, Moldova and Kosovo with 14 hours. Then comes a group of countries with 12 hours per week, such as Croatia, Poland, Lithuania, Ukraine and Spain, and immediately after them come France, UK, Estonia, Serbia, Latvia and Belgium, each with 11 hours.

Students in Hungary, Portugal, the Netherlands, Montenegro spend an average of 10 hours per week on homework, and those in Ireland, Slovenia, Sweden, Ireland and Austria, 9 hours each.

In Iceland, Norway, Germany and Slovakia, the average is 8 hours, and in Switzerland, Denmark and the Czech Republic, it is 7 hours. Finland has the lowest average in Europe, with only 6 hours per week.

