Romanian Students Win 8 Medals at AI Olympiad in China

Romania earned one gold medal, four silver, and three bronze at the second edition of the International Artificial Intelligence Olympiad, held in Beijing between August 2–9, 2025. The eight Romanian students who participated were part of two teams and ranked among the best in the competition, which brought together 310 students from 63 countries, according to an announcement by the Ministry of Education on Facebook.

The International Artificial Intelligence Olympiad is now in its second edition and takes place in Beijing, China, from August 2 to 9, 2025.

However, this is not Romania’s first success in the field. In 2024, Romanian students also earned distinctions at international competitions in Bulgaria and Saudi Arabia.

Results of the Two Romanian Teams:

Team 1:

Mihai-Adrian Mocanu , “Tudor Vianu” National College of Informatics, Bucharest – Silver Medal

Roland Petrean , “Silvania” National College, Zalău – Silver Medal

Mircea Maxim Rebengiuc , “Tudor Vianu” National College of Informatics, Bucharest – Bronze Medal

Ștefan-Alexandru Asandei, National College, Iași – Bronze Medal

Team 2:

Tudor-Ștefan Mușat , “Tudor Vianu” National College of Informatics, Bucharest – Gold Medal

Ștefan-Alexandru Dumitrașcu , “Grigore Moisil” Theoretical High School, Timișoara – Silver Medal

Tudor Morariu , “Emil Racoviță” National College, Cluj-Napoca – Silver Medal

Simon Slănină, “I.L. Caragiale” National College, Bucharest – Bronze Medal

The Romanian students were accompanied by:

Nan Mihai , National University of Science and Technology Politehnica Bucharest

Miron Alexandru-Bogdan , Babeș-Bolyai University, Cluj-Napoca

Popa Daniel, “Aurel Vlaicu” National College, Orăștie, Hunedoara

Romania is also represented on the organizing committee of the International Olympiad by Prof. Univ. Habil. Dr. Radu Ionescu and Asist. Univ. Dr. Miruna Zăvelcă, both from the University of Bucharest.

At the inaugural edition in 2024, Romania took part in two international AI competitions. In August, at the Olympiad held in Bulgaria, Romanian students won one silver and two bronze medals. A month later, in Saudi Arabia, they earned three medals—gold, silver, and bronze—and ranked third among participating nations.