Romanian ventriloquist girl makes a splash on America’s Got Talent: All Stars

​Ana-Maria Mărgean, the ventriloquist girl who won the 2021 edition of the show Romanians have talent broadcast by PRO TV, was praised by the judges of America’s Got Talent: All Stars after the performance given by the 13-year-old teenager. The American fans of the show chose her to go to the final.

Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum were impressed by the ventriloquist number offered by Ana-Maria Maria Mărgean, according to Pro TV.

The audience started cheering the girl from Romania the moment she started to sing.

The fans of the show broadcast overseas decided to send little Ana-Maria to the final of the show America’s Got Talent: All Stars.

The teenager was invited to the show in the USA as the winner of season 11 Romanians have talent, when she was 11 years old. “It’s no wonder you won. Romanians have talent. You’re incredible, you’re gorgeous, you sing great, I love your furry friend, and the moment was funny, too,” said Heidi Klum.

“Romania should be proud of her” or “This girl is a star” are just some of the comments on the YouTube clip with Ana’s moment that has over 820,000 views.