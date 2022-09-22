Romanian who donated his deceased parents’ books to the library got surprise call from the Police

A man donated several books belonging to his deceased parents to the Paşcani Municipal Library (northern Romania), not knowing that one of them contained almost 4,000 lei.

The amount was found by the representatives of the Paşcani Municipal Library, who notified the police.

“Two days ago, the Pascani police were informed by the representatives of the Pascani Municipal Library about the fact that a man donated a batch of books, in one of which a sum of money was found. From the checks carried out by the police, it emerged that the man donated the books that belonged to his parents, after their death, not knowing that one of them contained the 3,900 lei”, informs Iasi Police Inspectorate

On Wednesday, the man went to the headquarters of the Pascani Municipality Police, and the money was handed over to him.