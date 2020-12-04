Romanian woman asks President, FM for help in being repatriated from Guinea
A Romanian woman, who have been living in Liberia and Guinea for decades, has asked for the help of President Klaus Iohannis, FM Bogdan Aurescu and Minister of EU Funds, Marcel Bolos, to get a passport and to be repatriated to Romania.
Marilena Popa, divorced with two minor children, was living Liberia before 1990, therefore since the times Romania was under the communist ruling, but in 1990 she left Liberia as a war refugee and arrived in Guinea and for the past 30 years, she has been “on forced transit” in Conakry, Guinea.
She wrote an e-mail to our editorial office, saying she has sought for help with the Romanian Foreign Ministry and Romania Embassies in Guinea and Senegal in solving her situation, but she has received no answers.
The woman explains that she has no passport and thus she cannot return to Romania. We present her letter bellow: