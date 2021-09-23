Romanian woman might be one of the world’s billionaires after divorce from her husband, a well-known Wall Street investor

John Paulson, aged 65, one of the most famous investors on Wall Street, divorces his Romanian wife after 20 years of marriage. As there is no prenuptial agreement and the businessman made his fortune estimated at over 4 billion dollars after the wedding, the woman could become a billionaire.

The Romanian woman, Jenny Paulson, was first John Paulson’s assistant. The two married in 2000. Now, they have both hired top lawyers in New York. John Paulson became known in 2007 after taking advantage of the problems caused by the financial crisis. He would have won $ 4 billion in a single transaction.

Born in Galati, Jenny, now 50, was a recent immigrant from Romania when she met her husband, long before he had become famous. Jenny had been granted political asylum in the U.S.

The Paulsons has an extensive collection of real estate investments, including an Aspen ranch that previously belonged to a Saudi prince and an estate in the Hamptons purchased for $41 million in 2008. John Paulson also made investments in Puerto Rico, buying majority stakes in the Condado Vanderbilt Hotel, La Concha Renaissance Resort and St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort, according to Bloomberg.