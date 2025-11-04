Two Romanians were affected by the collapse of a medieval tower under renovation, located in the center of Rome, near the Colosseum. One of them was slightly injured, being transported to the hospital after the incident and is out of danger. The second, a 66-year-old man, was extracted from the rubble by Italian rescuers after 11 hours, but died in the ambulance.

The Romanian rescued from under the rubble after about 11 hours died in the ambulance. Doctors tried to resuscitate him for an hour after arriving at the hospital, but without success. The man was 66 years old. The man is known to be 66 years old and lives near Rome, having been a resident of Italy for many years.

A message of support also came from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, a message addressed to the Romanian worker trapped under the rubble, as well as one of gratitude addressed to the intervention teams.

Parts of the Torre dei Conti, a 29-meter-high tower under renovation, collapsed on Monday. There were two falls, the first at around 10:30 GMT and the second about 90 minutes later, while firefighters were already on the scene, but no injuries were reported among the emergency crews. A second Romanian worker was pulled out almost immediately and taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening head injuries, while two other workers suffered minor injuries and refused to be taken to hospital.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), through the Consulate General of Romania in Rome (CG Rome), was in permanent contact with the consular team and the Romanian Embassy in Rome. Representatives of the CG Rome and the MIA Interior Attaché have urgently taken steps with the competent local authorities, in order to obtain information regarding the citizenship, identity and health status of the affected persons, as well as the circumstances of the incident, the press release also says.

“Italian authorities present at the scene reported that a worker, a Romanian citizen, was slightly injured and was transported to the hospital for a health assessment. He is currently out of danger. A second Romanian citizen was affected by the partial collapse of the building in which he was working. He is conscious and communicating with Italian authorities, who are making efforts to extract him from the affected area, the operation being ongoing,” according to the cited source.

Vasile Dogaru, a Romanian living in Italy filmed the tower’s collapse. According to him, a second collapse occurred at 12:50.

“Since I work on the new metro line, right next to Trajan’s Column in Piazza Venezia, I was at the site, which was cordoned off. Firefighters were already carrying out the rescue of the fourth person,” he added.

Regarding the workers conducting the renovations, Dogaru said: “It was a company specialized in archaeological work. Public access was strictly closed. Only authorized workers were on site. It’s a public-restricted area because restoration work was being carried out.”

According to ANSA, a 64-year-old man suffered head injuries when a section of Torre dei Conti collapsed. He was part of a team performing restoration work on the medieval fortified tower near the Colosseum and the Roman Forum. Two other workers sustained minor injuries and refused hospital transport, ANSA reported. Additionally, three workers trapped on scaffolding were rescued by firefighters using a ladder. Fire spokesperson Luca Cari told Reuters that emergency services were working to save a person trapped under the rubble.

The 29-meter-high Torre dei Conti stands on Via dei Fori Imperiali, the wide avenue that leads from Piazza Venezia in the city center to the Colosseum. The building has not been used since 2006, but has undergone renovation work as part of a four-year project that is due to be completed next year, according to the city of Rome. The area around the tower has been closed to pedestrians due to the restoration work. The building was built by Pope Innocent III for his family in the early 13th century.