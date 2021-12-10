Romanian young engineer design Braille 3D DIY keyboard for the visually impaired

Rareș Manolache, a young man with experience in 3D modeling, created the first DIY prototype of a Braille QWERTY keyboard designed to be 3D printed, and published the project on the GitHub platform, a website with open-source resources, where it can be free download and made at any 3D printing center.

The innovation project started from a finding: the fact that there is a real need, but keyboards for the blind are few on the market and very expensive, their price starting from 200 euros. As there is no complete alternative to this situation, engineer Rareș Manolache created the prototype Braille 3D keyboard to provide access to opportunities for people with special abilities, with tools suitable for them.

The keyboard used for the first prototypes is a Tke Dagger Bora Mechanical Blue Switch with a Tenkeyless look (87 keys, 80%), and the keys have a DSA profile, as it has a low profile with a spherical tip and allows better placement. of Braille symbols over each key. 3D printing was done using SLA technology using the Prusa SL1 printer.

“This project started as a hobby, I thought about how we could create a keyboard that would help the blind and have an affordable price. The first prototype of the keyboard was inspired by information found on the Internet. We created 80 Braille stickers that stuck to an existing mechanical keyboard with clicky switches (each keystroke creates a shrill click). The second prototype is based on the previously created stickers transformed into individual keys for each character, which can be mounted on any mechanical keyboard with MX type switches. We are now working on a third prototype that will be built from scratch and includes the 3D model for the entire Braille keyboard layout, along with a product description of the keys and all the components,” said Rareș Manolache, Co-Founder & CTO Printed.

The keyboard can be made of resin at a cost of about 120 euros, significantly lower than commercial keyboards, which includes raw materials, 3D printing and cleaning and assembly work, but the cost can be made more efficient for small series production.

The research project was financially supported by the Artificial Intelligence start-up, Knosis.

“The fact that the mobile phone has become the main online navigation device, limits us to the use of two fingers with which we express ourselves, that’s why Rareș Manolache’s proposal to make this 3D keyboard model fit like a glove. The 3D Braille keyboard he created is an opportunity to question how technology can enhance artificial or natural intelligence, which benefits people with different, varied and valuable skills, to build a more inclusive Digital New World. We want to learn from people how we can design and calibrate software and hardware to help people with diverse abilities,” said in his turn Bogdan Bocșe, Artificial Intelligence Specialist and CEO @ Knosis.

The prototype was tested with the help of the AMAis association: “For over 5 years, at AMAis we have been organizing workshops in which the blind learn to use technology. Using a laptop or computer is important. One of the biggest challenges heard over time from beginners is that they want to learn the keyboard faster, the place of each key. I think the Braille keyboard project would be a real help for the visually impaired, it would take faster steps towards independence,” stated Alexandru Cucu, Tech Lead @ AMAis