Romanian young man from Petrosani conquered the highest volcano in the world

Romanian climber Adrian Ahriţculesei, aged 36, from Petrosani town, has managed to conquer the highest volcano in the world, Ojos del Salado (6,893m high), located in the Andes Mountains, on the Argentine-Chile border.

He posted the announcement on Facebook Sunday, saying he is dedicating this achievement to his family and friends.

Ahriţculesei was accompanied in his quest by other two Romanians climbers: Radu Turtă from Bacău, and Ovidiu Popescu (aged 57), from Râşnov, who is also a mountain guide for climbing.

Adrian Ahriţculesei has expertise on climbing high mountain peaks. He also succeeded in climbing Elbrus (Russia) – 5,642 m high, Mont Blanc (Italy) – 4,748 metres or Aconcagua (Argentina) – 6,962m.

He is not the first Romanians who managed to climb the Ojos del Salado volcano. Alexandra Marcu from Deva, a 17yo teen girl back then, managed to climb it.