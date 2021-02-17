Romanian young woman coordinates study commissioned by EC on the effects of the coronavirus pandemic

Romanian Oana Geambaşu, is the coordinator of a study commissioned by the European Commission about the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The study, alongside others, will survey 600,000 respondents, with the help of several universities and public health instituted in Europe.

The study coordinated by the Romanian young woman started in December 2020 and will last 3 years.

She told Digi24 that they are reviewing data from 5 countries- France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands and Luxembourg. “We are surveying around 500,000-600,000 people. We seek developing an as much as efficient and coordinated response of the EU member states by understanding the mechanism of this virus.”

According to Geambașu, the study tries to understand the seroprevalence -the spread of the virus- amid the populations of the countries and the risk factors for the infection, from the prevention measures to the impact given by the geographical areas. “We are interested also to what extent pollution is affecting the development of the disease, in terms of social and demographic factors and of the people’s medical record. At the same time, we want to understand the risk factors by analysing the genetic information, for instance, why certain people are getting infected but they do not have symptoms or have mild symptoms, while others have very severe symptoms”.