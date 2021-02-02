Romanians among the least reliant on sleeping pills in Europe

Sleep is a fundamental aspect of mental and physical wellbeing, yet many of us find it difficult to sleep.

Interested in sleeping habits, TheDozyOwl.co.uk utilised analytics tool Ahrefs to establish which European country most relies on sleeping pills to help them sleep.

While Romania rank 14th, as there are 1,650 online searches per month by Romanians for sleeping pills, being among the least reliable on sleeping aid, the study reveals that the UK is the most reliant on sleeping pills with 26,800 online searches per month by Brits for sleeping pills – the equivalent of 865 online searches a day.

Germany ranks second with an average of 16,750 online searches each month in the country for sleeping pills.

Spain (9,030), France (6,250), Sweden (5,430), Hungary (5,060) and Netherlands (5,020) are among the other European countries where there are more than 5,000 online searches every month for sleeping pills, respectively ranking third, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh.

It seems Norway is the European country least reliant on sleeping pills with 500 online searches per month by Norwegians for sleeping pills.

The European country most reliant on sleeping pills European Country Average Monthly Online Searches for ‘Sleeping Pills’ United Kingdom 26,800 Germany 16,750 Spain 9,030 France 6,250 Sweden 5,430 Hungary 5,060 Netherlands 5,020 Poland 3,280 Italy 2,790 Finland 2,310 Czech Republic 2,030 Bulgaria 1,850 Denmark 1,720 Romania 1,650 Belgium 1,550 Austria 1,420 Croatia 850 Slovakia 690 Switzerland 650 Norway 500

Dozy Owl’s top natural techniques to help sleep better

Establish a sleep routine

Getting up and going to bed at the same time every day will enable your mind and body to get used to a set sleep routine. Keep this sleep pattern consistent as possible, try not to slack off on weekends.

Reduce light intake

Artificial lighting can have a negative impact on your ability to sleep as it tricks your brain into thinking it’s daylight. To avoid this, try not to use your smartphone or tablet for at least half an hour before going to bed. By not exposing yourself to the blue light these electronic devices emit, you will feel more ready for sleep.

Implement relaxation techniques

Indulging in a relaxing activity or two other than staring at your TV or scrolling through your phone before going to bed can put you in a much better mood to sleep. These techniques could include having a warm bath, listening to relaxing music, meditation or reading a captivating book.

Limit caffeine and sugar in diet

During the evening, cut down on your intake of caffeine and fizzy drinks. It’s important to do so, as caffeine is often attributed for deterring a state of deep sleep. Whilst for sugar, resist sweet temptations such as chocolates and cake at night as the energy spike and then subsequent crash from these sugar-packed treats can play havoc with your body clock.