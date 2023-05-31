Romanians are traveling more this summer – and planning ahead

With the return of longer, sunnier days it is clear that summer is upon us, and so are summer travel plans. A travel-tech company provided insights about where Romanians are traveling in the summer of 2023, how long their vacations will be, as well as how much they paid for their plane tickets.

First of all, this year’s summer has Romanians traveling a lot more than they did last year, with bookings for summer travels made from January 1st until May 24th surpassing the total number of summer getaways booked in 2022 by 64%.

Top destinations

The top 10 destinations this year are Italy, Spain (losing its top position this year), Greece, the UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, the Netherlands and Austria. The most popular cities are Milan, London, Rome, Brussels, Paris, Barcelona, Venice, Madrid, Naples and Corfu – one can observe a preference for the sunny, Mediterranean destinations.

Although their preferred kind of escape in other seasons, city-breaks are less popular this summer – 28% of Romanians booking trips of up to 3 days, compared to 32% last year. So far, 34% of Romanians who booked through Kiwi.com chose stays of between 4 and 6 days, 31% of 1 to 2 weeks, and 4% will spend between 2 and 3 weeks on vacation.

Prices of plane tickets and bookings



The rising prices of plane tickets (by 40%, on average) has Romanians planning ahead for their summer travels this year, with 40% of them buying their plane tickets 3 weeks to 2 months in advance, while 39% booked their flights 2 to 4 months before their departure date. 13% of Romanians planned way ahead, booking 4 to 6 months in advance, so far.

Of bookings made so far for this summer, the most popular month is June, with more than twice the bookings for the month of July, and more than four times those for August.