Romania ranks among the EU countries with the lowest share of employees working overtime: just 1.8% of people work more than 49 hours weekly, compared to the EU average of 6.6%, according to Eurostat, the European Commission’s statistical office. Eurostat defines long working hours as the schedule of workers who usually spend 49 hours or more per week on the job. Only three countries report a lower percentage of overtime workers than Romania.

While Greece (12.4%), Cyprus (10.0%), and France (9.9%) record the highest shares, Romania is closer to Bulgaria (0.4%), Latvia (1.0%), and Lithuania (1.4%). These last three countries are the only ones where employed people work fewer overtime hours than Romanians. An important factor is the structure of employment and the large number of public sector workers, where schedules are fixed and overtime is rare. Among EU countries, Greece had the highest share of workers with long hours (12.4%), followed by Cyprus (10.0%) and France (9.9%). The share of self-employed people working long hours (27.5% of all self-employed workers) was significantly higher than that of employees (3.4% of all employees).

Eurostat data also shows, however, that among all Europeans, Finns and Dutch (7.6) are the most satisfied with their personal financial situation. Romania stands out positively, because although it is surrounded by countries where people rate their personal financial situation between 4 and 5 (on a scale from 1 to 10), Romanians are very satisfied with their personal finances, giving them an average score of 7.0.