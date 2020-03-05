Romanians called to apply for a 3-week exchange on digital communication, funded by the US Department of State

From June 2 – 24, 2020, in collaboration with the Digital Communication Network, World Learning will recruit 16 professionals for a three-week exchange, funded by the US Department of State Office of Citizen Exchanges, to explore new trends in digital communication, participate in fellowships with professionally relevant organizations, and attend important events and conferences.

Applications must be submitted here by March 14, 2020, the US Embassy in Bucharest informs.

The Digital Communication Network, created in 2015, is a 5,500-member collaborative network of professional journalists, new media specialists, entrepreneurs, civil society leaders, and communication professionals across Europe and Central Asia. The DCN is dedicated to bringing the best of legacy media and the best of new technology into communication with influencers, bloggers, government groups, and engaged citizens who want to create a better information ecosystem.

Structure of the Exchange

Introduction to the program and action planning

Participation in the Atlantic Council conference in Brussels focusing on disinformation and connected topics

Meetings in Brussels with stakeholders potentially interested in working with DCN

A California tour of meetings and workshops for skill building and networking with leaders in the field

Fellowships in different cities around the United States with organizations that focus on countering disinformation and using digital tools for social good

Closing meetings and events in Washington, D.C. including a meeting at the State Department

For participants with compatible interests, a potential extension to attend the DCN Summer School in Thessaloniki, focusing on journalism and artificial intelligence may be offered.

Required Applicant Criteria

Citizen and resident of Poland, Hungary, Greece, Turkey, Armenia, Serbia, Croatia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Romania, Bulgaria, Belarus, Moldova, Georgia, and one participant from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, or Tajikistan

Works as a journalist, digital entrepreneur, technologist, social activist, academic, or government digital communicator

Committed to designing and executing a digital campaign for social good that includes combating disinformation and/or digital/media literacy with innovative approaches

Able to commit to working with DCN for six months on their campaign and other projects.

Applicants must submit a draft of the intended campaign, as part of the application, in order to be considered for selection. The campaigns will be developed and incubated through a DCN Hub, including 1-2 skill building virtual workshops before the exchange; action planning; training during the exchange; and selecting those projects with the most impact and realistic design to be incubated.