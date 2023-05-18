Romanians could eat sea bream from the Black Sea

Constanta researchers are trying to acclimatize the sea bream in the Black Sea. They brought fish from the Adriatic Sea and are now testing their adaptability.

Biologists from the Institute of Marine Research in Constanța brought bream fish from the Adriatic Sea, from Italy. The fish are small in size and are now in the quarantine and adaptation period. Researchers are now testing the possibility of growing this species on the Romanian coast. Biologists are optimistic and say that the chances of the bream species being bred in our country are high. Moreover, the researchers are of the opinion that the species is not invasive and thus cannot cause imbalances in the marine environment.

Ideally, those who want to do business in the field should raise the fish further from the coast, in deep water. For many years, Romanians prefer to eat sea bream, a tasty fish with white meat, but quite expensive: on the market it is sold for 35-40 lei/kg. It is imported from Greece, Spain, Italy and France.