Romanians, increasingly interested in the welfare of the environment

In today’s context of climate changes, tangible steps in fighting them are becoming increasingly necessary. This fact explains why Romanians are starting to show an interest in practicing selective waste collection (56%), according to a recent study by Reveal Marketing Research.

Who are the Romanians that practice selective waste collection?

People that practice selective waste collection are generally respondents over the age of 55 years old (60%) and young people between 25 – 34 years old (76%).

Women (55%) compared to men (58%) recycle less. On the other hand, 25% of respondents state that they usually practice selective waste collection, but not all the time.

The Romanian consumer’s behavior

When asked to choose which alternative they find more appealing, Romanians answered that they would rather choose ecological products (17%). Respondents that steer toward ecological products are mostly men that state that they have built a house in the last two years or are currently building a house (20%).

For 37% of the people that are currently building a house, ideal means healthy and sustainable (37%). Therefore, when it comes to sustainability, for 26% of respondents AAC blocks constitute the prime material of brickwork.

Also, Romanians state that they opt for renowned products on the market (16%), known products (13%) and innovative products (13%). Renowned products on the market are mostly chosen by respondents over 55 years old (20%).

Sustainable transport

Of the total sample, 49% respondents state that they mostly use ecological modes of transport. There is a slightly higher percentage is observed among respondents that have built a house in the last two years or are currently building a house (54%), but also for respondents between 25 – 34 years old (53%).