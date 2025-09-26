Chef’s Pencil has just released a new global study ranking 177 cities worldwide by restaurant affordability relative to local wages. The report, based on Numbeo’s cost-of-living and wage data, reveals striking differences in how accessible dining out really is across Europe and beyond.

Highlights for Romania:

Cluj-Napoca (Rank 115, 2.2%) – Eating out in Cluj is on par with Porto (Portugal) and Debrecen (Hungary), making it one of the more affordable cities in Romania relative to local wages, but still more expensive than most cities in Europe.

– Eating out in Cluj is on par with (Portugal) and (Hungary), making it one of the more affordable cities in Romania relative to local wages, but still more expensive than most cities in Europe. Bucharest (Rank 128, 2.5%) – Dining out is more affordable relative to local wages than in Istanbul or Athens , but less so than in other regional capitals such as Budapest, Sofia, Warsaw, Zagreb or Prague.

– Dining out is more affordable relative to local wages than in or , but less so than in other regional capitals such as Brașov (Rank 141, 2.7%) – Among the least affordable cities in Europe, though still faring slightly better than Athens, Dubrovnik, or Thessaloniki.

Everyday staples tell a similar story:

Coffee: Brașov ranks worst in Romania, with residents spending over 10% of their monthly wages on a daily cappuccino habit, compared to 6.9% in Bucharest and 7.7% in Cluj.

Brașov ranks worst in Romania, with residents spending over on a daily cappuccino habit, compared to 6.9% in Bucharest and 7.7% in Cluj. Beer: A brighter note—beer is relatively more affordable, with costs ranging from 2.4% of wages in Bucharest to 3.1% in Brașov.

The findings underline how income levels can make the same coffee, beer, or restaurant meal either a small indulgence or a major expense, and place Romania firmly in the middle-to-lower tier of Europe’s dining affordability map.