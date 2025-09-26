Romanians Spend More of Their Salary Dining Out Than Neighbors in Budapest or Warsaw
Chef’s Pencil has just released a new global study ranking 177 cities worldwide by restaurant affordability relative to local wages. The report, based on Numbeo’s cost-of-living and wage data, reveals striking differences in how accessible dining out really is across Europe and beyond.
Highlights for Romania:
- Cluj-Napoca (Rank 115, 2.2%) – Eating out in Cluj is on par with Porto (Portugal) and Debrecen (Hungary), making it one of the more affordable cities in Romania relative to local wages, but still more expensive than most cities in Europe.
- Bucharest (Rank 128, 2.5%) – Dining out is more affordable relative to local wages than in Istanbul or Athens, but less so than in other regional capitals such as Budapest, Sofia, Warsaw, Zagreb or Prague.
- Brașov (Rank 141, 2.7%) – Among the least affordable cities in Europe, though still faring slightly better than Athens, Dubrovnik, or Thessaloniki.
Everyday staples tell a similar story:
- Coffee: Brașov ranks worst in Romania, with residents spending over 10% of their monthly wages on a daily cappuccino habit, compared to 6.9% in Bucharest and 7.7% in Cluj.
- Beer: A brighter note—beer is relatively more affordable, with costs ranging from 2.4% of wages in Bucharest to 3.1% in Brașov.
The findings underline how income levels can make the same coffee, beer, or restaurant meal either a small indulgence or a major expense, and place Romania firmly in the middle-to-lower tier of Europe’s dining affordability map.
DONATE: Support our workIn an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank WireBlack Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002